McCARTHY, Alma A. (Perry) Of Westwood, died January 22nd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. McCarthy. Loving mother of Donna M. McCarthy of Westwood, Lorraine McCarthy of Taunton and the late Robert F. McCarthy. Sister of the late Edward, Robert and William Perry. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Tuesday, Jan. 28th, from 4-7pm. Funeral procession from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29th, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, at 10am. Interment at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alma's memory to the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020