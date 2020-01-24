Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
157 Washington St.
Westwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA MCCARTHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA A. (PERRY) MCCARTHY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALMA A. (PERRY) MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Alma A. (Perry) Of Westwood, died January 22nd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis A. McCarthy. Loving mother of Donna M. McCarthy of Westwood, Lorraine McCarthy of Taunton and the late Robert F. McCarthy. Sister of the late Edward, Robert and William Perry. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Tuesday, Jan. 28th, from 4-7pm. Funeral procession from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29th, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, at 10am. Interment at Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alma's memory to the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -