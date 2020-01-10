|
|
HART, Alma M. (Cauldwell) Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood and Jamaica Plain, January 1, 2020, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius F. Hart. Loving mother of Arleen Hart Carter and her husband John of Walpole, Alma Coyne and her husband Kevin of Mansfield, Richard Hart and his wife Lisa of Dedham, the late Daniel Hart, and the late Mary Hart. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Kevin, Ryan, Matthew, Darlene, Daniel, and the late Brian. Sister of the late Basil Cauldwell and the late Dorothy McGowan. All Services are private at the request of Alma's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020