LACROIX, Alma Miriam Born in Quincy, the daughter of James and Olive McDermott. She was the oldest of four children, including brothers Jimmy and Paul and sister Peggy, and the loving mother of Christopher, Janet, Hal, Sumner and Suzanne. In 1941, as a senior at Quincy High School, Miriam won third place (of 276 entries) in the "What Uncle Sam Means to Me" essay contest sponsored by the Grand Lodge of Elks. She attended Emmanuel College in Boston, and in 1944 she married Harold LaCroix, Jr. of Quincy. After World War II, Miriam taught nursery school at the Fort Hamilton military base in Brooklyn, NY, an experience that she cherished. In 1956 the couple moved to a house surrounded by dogwood trees on Wendy Lane in West Hartford, CT, where Miriam devoted herself to raising children. Summers at the family house in Chatham featured leisurely beach days, Agatha Christie books and Red Sox games on a black-and-white TV. Her husband Harold passed in August, 1976. Miriam was a passionate golfer at the Country Club of Farmington, as well as a superfan of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team. Once, after a heartbreaking loss, she drove to the UConn campus and delivered homemade cookies to the team. Miriam took particular joy in playing card and board games with her grandchildren: Bridget, Caitlin, Christopher, Grace, Kelsey and Kevin. According to Kelsey, her grandmother was the strongest person she's ever known, as well as the most gentle. Miriam was an avid reader who loved a good novel or history book. She enjoyed traveling with family, golf with friends at Eastward Ho! Country Club and lamb chops at Pate's Restaurant. In 2007, she moved to Linden Ponds in Hingham and later to a nursing home in Chelsea; in her final years she displayed remarkable grace despite debilitating illness and frailty. Miriam is survived by all of her children, daughters-in-law Kathleen LaCroix and Elahna Paul, son-in-law William Loker, her six grandchildren, great-grandson Jack and sisters-in-law Diane McDermott and Jane McKenna. She will be enormously missed. Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of Miriam can be made to the . dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com 617-773-2728
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020