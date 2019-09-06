|
TEAHAN, Alma P. (Greene) Of Brookline, on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack" Teahan. Loving mother of John M. Teahan and his companion Sonja Dahlberg of Brookline, Daniel P. Teahan and his wife Amy of Dedham, and Robert S. Teahan and his wife Maureen of West Roxbury. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer E., Aidan J., Emmet F., Maggie R., Colin J., Sean P. and Emily P. Teahan. Dear sister of the late Priscilla Greene. Admired sister-in-law of Mary Flannery and her husband Pat of Somerville. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Monday morning at 10:00 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 – 6:00. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, or www.mspca.org
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019