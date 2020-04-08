|
ROSSILLO, Almerinda (Mele) Of Waltham. April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to Philip Rossillo. Loving mother of Steven Rossillo of Sudbury and Michael Rossillo and his wife Debra of South Carolina. Cherished daughter of the late Angelo and Rosa (DiPiro) Mele. Dear sister of Fausto Mele and Maria Rossillo and the late John, Modesto, Philip and Anthony Mele. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Dominic, Alyssa, Victoria and Allison Rossillo. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and loving extended family. Committal Services will be held graveside at Mount Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect Street, Waltham on Saturday morning at 11AM. Due to current conditions, the family welcomes all to participate in the Services by streaming the Graveside Service at www.norwoodmediagroup.com/Almerinda which will be available to log into on Saturday morning at 10:50AM. The Service will be recorded at that address for those who would like to view later that day. Formal Services will be held in celebration of Almerinda's life at a future date. Those who wish may make donations in her memory to the at The Brasco and Sons Memorial of WALTHAM is assisting the family with arrangements. For complete obituary, directions and additional information, please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Brasco and Sons Memorial - Waltham
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020