DE PROFIO, Alonzo W. "Lonnie" Longtime resident of Malden & Medford, Feb. 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Onorato) De Profio. Son of the late Gerald & Louise (Seymour) De Profio. Loving father of Linda Smith & her husband Robert of Westborough, Roberta J. Cobuccio & her husband Anthony of Tewksbury, & Deborah A. Heller & her husband Thomas of Weeki Wachee, FL. Brother of the late Evelyn Picard & Gerald De Profio, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Robert Smith, IV, Candice Depaz, Joseph Cobuccio, & great-grandfather of Jillisa Smith, Deanna Depaz, & Gianna Cobuccio. He is also survived by 2 nieces & 1 nephew. A Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Monday, Feb. 17th at 11:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation will be held from 9am-11am prior to the Service. Private interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lonnie's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Late U.S. Navy Veteran WWII & Korean Conflict. For directions & guestbook, visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020