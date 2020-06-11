Boston Globe Obituaries
AMBROSINO, Alphonse Anthony Of Winthrop, March 19, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 87 years old. Beloved husband of Mora A. Ambrosino (Bruno). He was born and raised in Revere, to the late Alphonse and Genevieve (D'Amore). Alphonse, in his later years moved to Winthrop and made it his new home. He was a loving, generous, and kind husband, brother, father and grandfather. He was an Air Force veteran. He was a graduate of Bentley College. He was a devout catholic who attended church daily. He worked as an accountant for the Federal Government for 43 years. He continued to work as an accountant part-time for the Joseph L. Mottola VFW Post in Revere up until his passing. Alphonse was a devoted father to Kathy Balestrieri (Ambrosino), son-in-law Drew Balestrieri, and his cherished grandson Drew Ryan Balestrieri. He was the brother of Frederick Ambrosino (late Margaret) of Revere, Gail Hagstrom (Donald) of Revere, and late Mary Alba, late Violet Finamore, Louis, Anthony and Phillip Ambrosino. He is also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on June 20th at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, followed by a private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Donations in his memory can be made to St. John's the Evangelist Church in Winthrop or the Veterans of Foreign Affairs. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home 210 Winthrop St. WINTHROP. For guestbook, please visit our website at: mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020
