Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
770 Mount Auburn Street
WATERTOWN, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Auburn Cemetery
580 Mount Auburn St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALPHONSE CENTOFANTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALPHONSE CENTOFANTI


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALPHONSE CENTOFANTI Obituary
CENTOFANTI, Alphonse Of Waltham, formerly of Cambridge. September 16, 2019. Husband of the late Angela (Albano) Centofanti. Father of Paul G. Centofanti (Lisa) of Waltham, David B. Centofanti of West Yarmouth, Susan K. Centofanti (George Bachrach) of Watertown and James R. Centofanti of Oakland, CA; grandfather of Lauren A. Fournier (J.P.), Elizabeth L. Centofanti, Paul G. Centofanti (Daniel Lynch), Dana A. Centofanti, Harry H. Bachrach and Samuel A. Bachrach; great-grandfather of John P. Fournier and Elizabeth L. Fournier; brother of the late Yolanda, Ralph G., Thomas E., Milena Centofanti-Lohnes; also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Alphonse's life by gathering for Calling Hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, September 20th from 5 to 8 p.m. and again at 8 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 770 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials in Al's name may be made to The Rogerson House, 434 Jamaicaway, Boston, MA 02130 or , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest registry and directions, visit joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALPHONSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now