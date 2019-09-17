|
|
CENTOFANTI, Alphonse Of Waltham, formerly of Cambridge. September 16, 2019. Husband of the late Angela (Albano) Centofanti. Father of Paul G. Centofanti (Lisa) of Waltham, David B. Centofanti of West Yarmouth, Susan K. Centofanti (George Bachrach) of Watertown and James R. Centofanti of Oakland, CA; grandfather of Lauren A. Fournier (J.P.), Elizabeth L. Centofanti, Paul G. Centofanti (Daniel Lynch), Dana A. Centofanti, Harry H. Bachrach and Samuel A. Bachrach; great-grandfather of John P. Fournier and Elizabeth L. Fournier; brother of the late Yolanda, Ralph G., Thomas E., Milena Centofanti-Lohnes; also survived by nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Alphonse's life by gathering for Calling Hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, September 20th from 5 to 8 p.m. and again at 8 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 770 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials in Al's name may be made to The Rogerson House, 434 Jamaicaway, Boston, MA 02130 or , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest registry and directions, visit joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019