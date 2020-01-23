|
LELIEVRE, Alphonse M. Of Waltham. January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary C. (Howley) Lelievre. Father of Maureen C. McDonald (Gerard) of Milford, Peter J. Lelievre (Beverly) of Waltham and the late Diane M. Collura. Brother of Henrietta 'Mary' Mazzarini of Waltham and the late Theophile 'Peter,' Albie, Joseph and Napoleon 'Napa' Lelievre. Also leaves 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Al's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Tuesday, January 28th, from 5 to 7 p.m., in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, where his Funeral Service will be held, at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Maristhill Residence Fund, 66 Newton St., Waltham, MA 02453. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020