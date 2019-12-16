|
|
PETROSINO, Alphonse P. "Sonny" Passed away on Sunday, December 15 at the Mass. General Hospital in Boston after a yearlong battle with Leukemia. He was 80 years of age. Born and raised in Chelsea, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Pearl (Szymczak) Petrosino. Alphonse attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School and was graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in Boston. He continued his education at Boston College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He enlisted into the Army and served during the Vietnam Era, he retired from the US Army Reserve at the rank of Lt. Col. Together with his wife, they began their family at varied military bases. He settled his family for a short time in Peabody before moving to Revere for the past 45 years. Sonny worked as an office administrator with Mass DOT Highway Division for 15 years before retiring at the age of 72. Sonny enjoyed golf and held membership in the Meadowbrook Country Club in Reading and recently at Gannon Municipal Golf Club in Lynn. In his lifetime, Sonny enjoyed following and supporting his grandchildren, attending all of their sporting and athletic events. Or just simply relaxing and entertaining family and friends, hosting home backyard gatherings. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Margaret W. (Levy) Petrosino. Devoted father of Kevin Petrosino and his wife Yen-Yen of Peabody, Patricia Stopa and her husband Mark of Seminole, FL and the late Paul Petrosino. Cherished grandfather of Katrina and Michael Petrosino and Camryn and Marinna Stopa. Dear brother of Richard, Dennis and Patrick Petrosino. Visiting Hours: Will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday, December 19th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral on Friday from the Welsh Funeral Home at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 570 Washington Ave., Revere at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with committal prayers at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019