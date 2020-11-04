MORISI, Alton Victor Alton "Al" Morisi passed away on June 28, 2020 in Hernando, FL where he has resided since 1994. He was born the son of Aurora Pasolini and Libero Morisi of Plymouth, MA on January 14, 1933, the oldest of 3 children. He was educated in the Plymouth, MA school system and graduated high school in 1951. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and spent the major part of his hitch at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL where he taught Corporal and Nike Missile radar tracking systems to artillery officers. In 1956 he married Margaret "Peggy" Gervasi of Wollaston, MA and she joined him in Alabama where she was employed working for Werner Von Braun in Space Missile engine design. After his tour of military duty, he went to work for Boston Edison Electric Company in Boston in 1957 as an electric testing tech while attending Northeastern University Lincoln College, where he obtained degrees in Electrical and Industrial Technology. In 1967, while working at fossil generating stations he was chosen to join a cadre of in-house Boston Edison management employees to man a new Boiling Water Nuclear Power Reactor Generating Station in Plymouth, MA. He retired from the Boston Edison Nuclear Organization in 1993 after 36 years of service, 26 of those years in nuclear power. Al enjoyed golf, achieving 2 hole-in-ones, vegetable gardening, yard landscaping, dining out, bocce, writing, crossword puzzles, cooking, especially old family recipe Italian dishes, dancing and driving his crescent red pearl Corvette. He was the father of four children, Michael, Mark, Andrea and Alan. His pride and joy were his 11 grandchildren, with whom he stressed education as the key to success in life. He was predeceased by his parents, his oldest son Michael Vittorio in 2000, his wife Peggy in 2011, to whom he was married for 54 years, and his brother Bruno Dennis Morisi in 2013. He is survived by his companion Betty Donohue of Florida and Raleigh, NC, his sister Diane Morisi of Weymouth, MA, Mark J. Morisi (Elaine) of Walpole, MA, Andrea Morisi (Mazen Mustafa) of Manassas, VA, and Alan M. Morisi (Kristi) of Raleigh, NC. Also his daughter-in-law Carmen Ortiz of Milton, MA, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Interment of Al and Peggy will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:30 am. Memorial gifts may be made to the Michael V. Morisi Scholarship Fund, Boston College Law School, 2121 Commonwealth Ave., Brighton, MA 02135.