NOYES, Alton "Al" Woodburn Of York, Maine, 85, passed away peacefully, June 29, 2019.



He was born May 23, 1934 in Newton, MA, son of the late Woodburn A. Noyes and Muriel V. (Schade) Noyes. He grew up in Wellesley, MA and graduated from Wellesley High School, The University of Connecticut, and Columbia University.



Husband of the late Marion "Joy" Noyes who passed away December 5, 2018. He is survived by sons Stephen Noyes and his wife Jacqueline of North Attleboro, MA, William Noyes of Georgetown, MA and David Noyes and his wife Anne of Poughquag, NY; 6 grandchildren, Gary, Maggi, Emma, Henry, Elliot and Adelaide.



Al was a loving and devoted husband and father, an adoring grandfather, and loved spending time with his family and his rescue dogs in York, ME. He really enjoyed meeting and talking to people and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was also a devoted Boston sports fan.



Al served two years in the US Air Force and then spent his career as a hospital administrator and later in life performing hospital accreditation working for the Joint Commission.



Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to High Pointe House (Merrimack Valley Hospice), 360 North Ave, Haverhill, MA 01830.



A Graveside Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 17th in Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport, MA with a Celebration of the Lives of Al and Joy to follow. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, YORK, Maine is assisting with arrangements.



Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019