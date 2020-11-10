LARSON, Alvan Francis Of Arlington. November 8th, 2020. Al Larson passed after a short illness at a rehab center in Arlington. He was born in Savin Hill, Dorchester, MA and spent the rest of his life in Arlington, MA with his wife Frances. He graduated from the Franklin Institute and became a draftsman for an elevator company until he retired. He loved playing tennis and sailing. He built a Hustler Class sailboat with his father and competed in the Marblehead Race Week and belonged to the Savin Hill Yacht Club He predeceased his wife, Frances Alessi and his three brothers, Arthur of Dorchester, George of Milton, and Robert of CA. He leaves behind 17 great-nieces and nephews Paula, Pat George, Frances, George, and Alvan Gustav (deceased), his stepchildren Eleanor Harri of CA, Jim Surrette of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Yvonne Scherer of Stow, MA, his stepgrandchildren Scott Carlisle of Ayer, MA, Donna Sopko of CA, Donald Beaubien of CA and David Beaubien, NH and many grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Al served as a First Sgt. in the Army. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed. Services will be private. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com