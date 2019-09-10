|
RAINALDI, Alvezia Born January 9, 1921, lifelong resident of Newton Centre, passed peacefully the morning of September 10, 2019. Devoted daughter of Mariana (Secinaro) and Carmine Rainaldi (deceased), and loving sister of Gianberardino (deceased) and Lillian M. Tagliamonte and her husband Paul of Wellesley Hills. Beloved aunt of Paul C. Tagliamonte and his wife Jill of Harwich, Charlene Guigli and her husband Robert of Wellesley, and great-aunt to Paul R. Tagliamonte of Washington, D.C., Jacqueline Riordan and her husband Sean of Boston, Matthew Guigli and his wife Caitlin and their children Grayson, Hunter, and Griffin of Wellesley, Michael Guigli of Boston and his husband Dr. William Devan of Portland, Maine, Danielle Feroli and her husband Greg of Charlestown, and Marina Guigli of Beacon Hill, also survived by many dear relatives and friends of both Newton and Wellesley. Alvezia was a kind and loving sister, aunt, friend, and relative to all who knew her. Always a smile, laugh, and willingness to help others. She lived a life well loved by many. She retired from St. Regis Paper Company in Newton with 44 years of service. Her hobbies included cooking exceptional Italian food, needlework, crocheting, and ceramics. Her greatest joy was her family and all the nieces and nephews that arrived over the years for her to love and care for. She greeted everyone with a smile, a cup of coffee, and homemade pizzelles she had at ready. She will be dearly missed and after 98 years many visitors would come to see her which spoke to her personality and kind way. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons, Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), WELLESLEY, Friday, Sept. 13 from 4:00-8:00pm. A brief visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9:00am followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Newton Centre at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabeth Seton Residence, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley, MA 02481. "Resident Activities Fund" in memory of Alvezia Rainaldi. elizabethseton.org/how-to-donate Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019