GOLDFIELD, Alvin Alvin Goldfield, 89, of Lexington MA, formerly Fairfield and Bridgeport, CT passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Sarann (Klavir) Goldfield. Devoted father of Daniel Goldfield and Nancy Tauber and father-in-law of Tony Tauber. Cherished grandfather of Isaac and Jonah Tauber. Loving sibling of the late Elaine Bregman, Muriel Lessler, and brother-in-law Stephen Lessler. Brother-in-law to Herb Bregman. Caring son of late Louis and Anna Goldfield. Alvin showed his deep love and devotion for his family and community throughout his life and his presence will be missed. Services will be held graveside at Temple Israel Cemetery, 492 North Avenue, Wakefield, MA at 2:00 pm on Sunday November 3. Shiva will be held at 137 Chestnut Street, Cambridge, MA from 4pm to 8pm on Sunday and Monday, November 3 & 4. A service celebrating Alvin's life will be held at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA at 2pm on Friday November 29. Donations may be made to Temple Israel of Boston or to the . Full notice at www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019