ALVIN NIGROSH

NIGROSH, Alvin Business Leader, Philanthropist, 93 Formerly of Wayland, MA, Alvin passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Brookline, MA, he was the son of Benjamin and Frances Nigrosh. Alvin attended Brookline High School and on his 18th birthday enlisted in the United States Army to fight for his country in World War II. After returning from the war as a sergeant, he attended the University of New Hampshire and then joined his family business, Paris Paper Box. With an innovative career that spanned 70 years in the packaging industry Alvin owned and operated four paper box companies and a paper mill. Alvin participated in numerous industry trade associations and was a fixture in trade shows in the US and Europe. Alvin took up skiing in the late 1940s and was a passionate skier for the rest of his life. Waterville Valley, New Hampshire became his second home and he was active in the WVBBTS ski and board program, in addition to being one of the founding directors of the Waterville Adaptive Program in 1992. Alvin helped with races on the World Cup trail and spent years sharing his enjoyment of skiing and the outdoors with family and friends, Always ready to ski the mountain by 8 AM, there was simply no trail too steep or fresh powder too deep to keep Alvin off the slopes. Alvin was a blessing to his family and loved spending time with them and his friends. He is survived by his current wife Bonnie of Natick, sister Carol of Framingham, brother Laurence of Boynton Beach, FL, seven children - Nancy Nigrosh and Bruce Lewitt of Los Angeles, CA, Denise and Eric Johnson of Acton, Sarah Greenfield of Charlottesville, VI, Grover and Starr Daniels of Boston, Daniel and Rossana Nigrosh of Boston, Adam Daniels of Danvers, Jennie and Rick Siegel of Los Angeles, CA, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300