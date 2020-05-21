|
YARCKIN, Alvin S. Born July 17, 1928 passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, son of the late Isadore and Francis (Weisman) Yarckin. The loving husband of 72 years to Sylvia (Nathan) Yarckin of Deerfield Beach, Florida, formerly of Chestnut Hill. Brother of Edwin R. Yarckin (deceased) and sister Sandra (Yarckin) Silverman of Framingham. Devoted father and stepfather to Joyce E. (Nathan) Gold of San Diego, California and to Dr. Barry S. Yarckin and his wife Andrea of Windemere, Florida, David S. Yarckin and his wife Cheryl of Ogunquit, Maine. Grandfather of Joseph A. Yarckin of West New York, New Jersey, Brandon S. Yarckin and his wife Kara of Coral Gables, Florida, Melisa A. (Yarckin) Shields and husband Michael of Scituate, Massachusetts, Cori (Yarckin) Hallowes and husband Oli Hallowes of Orlando, Florida, Benjamin Yarckin of Windemere, Florida and Austin Purstell of Virginia. Great-grandchildren Hudson, Winston, Harper and Carter and many loved nephews and nieces. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020. Donations can be made in his memory to the Yarckin Women's Cancer Fund at Dana-Farber, 450 Brookline Avenue SW120, Boston, Massachusetts 02215 or the Alzheimer's Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020