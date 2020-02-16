|
JOBES, Alvin W. "Al Jobz" From Weymouth; Big Band Singer and life long Vocalist/Musician, died February 12, 2020 at the age of 68.
An entertainer to his core, Al devoted his life's work to singing many types of music, though the most special genres for him were big band standards, traditional hymns, and "anything that would make a crowd get up and dance" at the thousands of gigs he performed at in the local Boston/New England area. Al was a Lead Singer with White Heat Swing Orchestra, and Band Leader/Co-Owner/Lead Vocalist of Take Five: a superlative general business band who entertained at weddings and corporate events for decades in the Boston area.
Al will be remembered for his charismatic & humble personality, and his dedication to his family, most notably: his 5 grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Loving and dedicated father of Chris Jobes and his wife Jennifer of California and Sabrina B. Jobes-Palmer and her husband Billy of Hanover. Intensely devoted "Grampy" and "PawPaw" of Alyssa and Dylan Jobes of California and Claire Palmer, Isabelle Palmer and Andrew William Jobes Palmer, all of Hanover. Dearly cherished son of the late Clara and Ariel William Jobes. Caring brother of devoted sister Evangeline Elias of New York and beloved brother Vernon Jobes and his wife Linda of New Hampshire. Fond former husband of Cathy Jobes of South Carolina. "Side by Side" Lead Vocalist and dear friend of Christine Robbins Duggan and her family of Plymouth. Beloved friend of Wanda Cantrell of Sterling. Also survived by many adored nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, Feb 20th from 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Celebration of Life service will be celebrated on Friday, Feb 21st at 12 noon in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth prior to the Funeral Service at 1 PM at South Weymouth Church of the Nazarene. Procession and burial in Hanover Center Cemetery to follow church service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Al may be made to The American Federation of Musicians: www.amf.org See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-
0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020