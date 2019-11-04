|
|
MacCORMACK, Alvina (Thibeault) Lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Sunrise of Burlington Assisted Living, on November 2, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Joseph MacCormack. Devoted mother of Joyce Segale and husband Victor of Rutland, Vermont, Brian MacCormack of Nahant, Jane Rodgers and husband Christopher of Wakefield, and the late Thomas MacCormack and his surviving wife Joyce of Wakefield. Dear sister of the late Henrietta Thibeault, Bertina MacCormack, Edward Thibeault, Elizabeth Gotgart and Joseph Thibeault. Cherished grandmother of Jacqueline MacCormack-Gagnon, Joseph MacCormack, Andrew MacCormack, Ryan MacCormack, Conor MacCormack, Kimberly MacCormack, Hannah Rodgers, Alec Rodgers and Nolan Rodgers. Adored great-grandmother of 8 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor Alvina's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston on Sunday November 10th from 12 (NOON) to ,2:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Serenity Chapel of the Memorial Home at 2:00PM. Alvina will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Joseph in VA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA on Tuesday, November 12th at 10:45AM. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019