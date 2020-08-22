|
DORREL, Alyce C. (Garafalo) Longtime Watertown resident, age 98, died peacefully at home, Aug. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo Dorrel. She was the last surviving of seven siblings: Virginia Gearin, Mary Lombardi, Francis Garafalo, Helen Stone, Anne Della Paolera, and Joseph, Ralph and Richard Garafalo. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. As office manager for Lowes Hotel, she traveled worldwide to set up offices. After being widowed for many years, she sang with the Silver Newtones Choral Group. In addition to singing, she enjoyed coordinating the group's performances. Graveside Service Thursday, Aug. 27 at 1:30pm at Newton Cemetery. To attend, please gather inside the cemetery gate around 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020