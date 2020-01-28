|
|
DOMENITZ, Alyce Of Concord, MA, formerly of New Rochelle, NY. January 27, age 90. Beloved wife of Irwin (died 2017), mother of Janet (Jon Scarlett), Louise (Jeremy Silverfine) and Steven (died 1998, widow Nancy). Sister of Robert Moskowitz. Adored grandmother of Hannah, Michael, Ari, Matthew, Oren, Eitan. Cherished aunt, cousin, friend. Teacher, volunteer, civic activist whose generosity, smile, and love of family will be deeply missed. Memorial Observance Sunday, February 2 at noon, Beth El Temple Center (BETC), 2 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA, 02478. Refreshments to follow in social hall. Donations may be made to BETC. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020