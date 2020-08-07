|
LaBUA, Alyce J. RN December 15, 1937 – July 30, 2020 Age 82, of Amesbury and Lynnfield, died peacefully after several days in hospice care surrounded by her loving family. She was raised in Hanover Township, PA, the daughter of the late Eva and Raymond Luby. Upon graduating high school, Alyce completed her nursing education and training at Mercy Hospital. She then moved to New York City and worked as a nurse at New York Lying-In Hospital at Cornell Medical Center. There, she met a charming young doctor who would become her husband for the next 57 years. They started their life together at Fort Carson, CO and a short time later moved to Lynnfield, MA, where she raised her four children. In addition to this, she was her husband's office manager for his medical practice, overseeing the first conversion of hand-written records to computerized versions, as she was always up on the latest technology. Alyce enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, Len, and many special friends along the way. She loved experiencing new cultures. She enjoyed the beauty of botanical gardens and the sound of the ocean, where she would snap gorgeous pictures and search for the perfect seashell. She also spent some of her leisure time as an artist, whether she was painting or creating handmade jewelry. Alyce and Len retired to Hatter's Point in Amesbury, where she continued these passions. She enjoyed playing card games and going to lunch with her wonderful friends there. She had so many close friends over the years and she cherished all of them. Alyce was a loving wife to her late husband, Leonard A. LaBua. She was an amazing mother to her son Leonard, Jr. (Julie), son Michael (Betty), son David, and her daughter Maria (Chris), as well as a devoted grandmother to her six grandchildren. She is also survived by and loved by her many nieces and nephews. A private Burial Service was held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life ceremony will occur at a later time, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alyce LaBua can be made to the Massachusetts General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020