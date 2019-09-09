|
D'OLIMPIO, Alyce Mary Age 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on February 28, 1950 in Brookline, Massachusetts to James and Mary Hermitage. Alyce received a Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University and a Master's Degree in accounting from Bentley University. Alyce was a loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was the brightest light in the room and had a passion for making everyone's life just a little bit better in her own spontaneous and creative way. She enjoyed traveling with her family and watching her beloved Boston sports teams. She will be forever missed by her husband of 48 years, Peter, children, Alexis (Brian) and Jarrett, grandchildren Jake and Taryn. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 6:00pm on Thursday, September 12, at the Café Escadrille on Cambridge Street in Burlington. A Funeral Mass will take place at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 13, at Saint Margaret Parish on Winn Street in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019