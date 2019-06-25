|
WOLPER, Alyce Age 92, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Wellfleet and Wilmington, DE, died on June 19, 2019. Born in Birmingham, AL and raised in Malden, she graduated from the University of Michigan in 1947, and married Edward Wolper in 1951. She taught math at Meadowbrook School of Weston and the Walnut Hill School, and did financial management in Wilmington, Philadelphia and Brewster (Astrolabe). She was predeceased by her husband, Ed, in 2013, and is survived by three children, Jim Wolper (Terri Ross) of Pocatello, ID, Elisa Wolper (David Drooz) of Raleigh, NC, and Ethel Wolper (Jake Viebrock) of Portsmouth, NH, and 6 grandchildren. She was a founding member of Temple Beth Am in Framingham and active in a classical music group at Quail books and the truvee club. Services pending.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019