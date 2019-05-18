|
LEVERGOOD, Alyn Vernon Age 91, of Framingham, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his family on May 12, 2019. Devoted father of Barbara Jo Levergood of Brunswick, ME; Richard Alyn Levergood and his wife Grace of Northwood, NH and Thomas Mark Levergood and his wife Fran of Hopkinton. Also survived by four grandchildren. Husband of the late Barbara Jean (Baker) Levergood who died in 2000 and the late Jean Marie (Lehan) Levergood who died in 2016. Brother of the late June Parsons. A Memorial Service Celebrating Alyn's Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 53 Cochituate Road (Rte. 126/27), Wayland. Interment will be private for his family in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019