|
|
ST. MARTIN, Amanda A. (Boyd) Age 41 of Woburn, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home after a long battle with breast cancer. She is the wife of Wayne St. Martin and the mother of Jacob, Lucas, and Nathan St. Martin, all of Woburn.
In addition to her loving husband and children, Amanda is survived by her parents Richard and Patricia (Costello) Bickford of New Port Richey, FL; her brothers Christopher Boyd and his wife Christine of Newport Richey, FL, Mark Bickford and his wife Michele of Londonderry, NH, Chris Bickford and his husband Scott of St. Petersburg, FL, David Bickford of Malden and Steven Bickford and his wife Chikita of Londonderry, NH, her sisters Shannon Boyd-English of Acton, ME and Julie Gallagher and her husband Sean of Winthrop; many nieces and nephews, and countless friends who loved her like family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's of the Annunciation, 4 Herbert Street, Melrose, MA, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Woodbrook Cemetery in Woburn, MA. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amanda's name to the Tanner TaTa Foundation www.TannerTaTas.org To view obituary and sign online register book, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
The Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE is assisting the family with arrangements. Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family owned and operated since 1894
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020