MURPHY, Ambrose Edward Of Naples, FL, formerly Needham, MA and River Falls, WI, died May 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Ambrose was the loving son of the late Leo & Lucy (Schommer) Murphy of River Falls, WI; the loving husband of the late Caryl A. (Bissinger) Murphy for 48 years; and the loving father of Sheila M. Murphy of MD, Mark E. Murphy & his wife Amy of PA, Daniel T. Murphy & his wife Dawn of PA, and Alicia S. Murphy of MA. Ambrose was the proud grandfather of Molly, Meghan, & Jack. Brother of the late Mary Ann (Murphy) McJilton & her late husband James, the late Doris Murphy, Clair Murphy and his late wife Betty Irene, the late Betty (Murphy) Gotz and her late husband Jerry, James Murphy & his wife Carol, Dorothy (Murphy) LaBrash and her husband Tony, the late Gerald Murphy, William Murphy & his wife Katherine and the late Thomas Murphy. Brother-in-law to the late Brad Bissinger and his wife Mary. Ambrose was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin (River Falls). He worked for the U.S. Dept. of Treasury as a Bank Examiner and the 3M Company as the Northeast Regional Sales Mgr. (retired). Ambrose was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus (Needham, MA & Naples, FL), Needham Exchange Club and H.A.A. of Naples, FL. He earned an Eagle Scout award and was selected to the Badger Boys State of which he subsequently was elected Lt. Governor of. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 in St. Bridget's Church, 211 E. Division St., River Falls, WI 54022 (715-425-1870). Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ambrose's memory to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Rd., Ashland, MT 59004. Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687 Published in The Boston Globe from May 25 to May 26, 2019