CATAROUZOLA, Amelia "Emily" Of East Boston, passed away on April 1, 2020. Dear sister of Anna Kaujian and late husband Leo, the late Lucy Tordiglione and husband Anthony, Florence Quagenti and husband Michael, Elena Najaryan and husband Peter and the late Alphonse. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will follow on a later date. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations, due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family, privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the Funeral Home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. You may also send a spiritual or card of sympathy to the family, in care of the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home. Amelia will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. For more info, or to send an online condolence, please visit
www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020