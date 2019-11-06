|
|
WELLINGTON, Amelia "Mimi" Hancock Age 63, formerly of Framingham & Sudbury, MA & Eagle, ID, Nov. 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Dr. Mark S. & Patricia S. Wellington. Mother of Lily & Margaret Olsen of Eugene, OR. Sister of Barbara Currie of Framingham, MA, Larry Wellington of Acton, MA & Bill Wellington of Staunton, VA. Memorial Service Sat., Nov. 16, 2019, at 10 A.M. at the Boxborough United Church of Christ, 723 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), Boxborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mimi's memory may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration www.theaftd.org Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019