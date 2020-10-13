1/
AMELIA M. PERRELLI
PERRELLI, Amelia M. Of Chestnut Hill, passed away suddenly at home on October 11, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Nicola and Elvira (Capodilupo) Perrelli. Devoted sister of Renato Perrelli and his wife, Sherri, of Framingham. Dear cousin of Filina Olsen, Joy Infanger, Vincent and Lucian Capodilupo. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Friday October 16th at 9 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours Thursday, October 15th from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. If desired, donations in memory of Amelia may be made to Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guest book, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
OCT
16
Funeral
09:00 AM
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
Funeral services provided by
Lehman & Reen Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
