|
|
BORDIERI, Amelia Mary (Capolino) Age 92, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina (Frisone) Capolino. Amelia was born on January 16, 1928 in Boston and was raised in Brighton, MA. She was a Foxborough resident for over 50 years and longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed cooking, knitting and going on church trips with her friends. Amelia was also active with the Foxboro Senior Center. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and most enjoyed spending time with her family. Amelia particularly loved having the whole family over every weekend for what was affectionately known as 'meatball Sundays'. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Bordieri. Devoted mother of Joseph Bordieri and his girlfriend Kristine Masison of Foxborough, Diane Kettell of Bellingham, Richard Bordieri and his wife Cathy of Englewood, FL, Ronald Bordieri and his wife Bridget of Foxborough, Salvatore Bordieri of N. Attleboro and Michael Bordieri and his wife Melissa of Mansfield. Loving grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of nine. Sister of the late Salvatore Capolino. Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in FOXBOROUGH. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Amelia's memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035. Roberts and Sons Funeral Home 508-543-5471
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020