Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
private services for the immediate family
CAPORALE, Amelia R. "Millie" (DiGiantommaso) Of Revere, April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Caporale. Loving sister of Anne Burns, Gloria Hudson, Romeo DiGiantommaso, & the late Mary Steed, Helen Gaetani, Concetta O'Malley, Teresa Bailey, Louise Spadafora, Edward, John, Thomas, Frank, & Alfred DiGiantommaso. She is also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. In accordance with the Department of Public Health and restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, private Services will be held for the immediate family on Friday, April 10th. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. To send a message of condolence, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020
