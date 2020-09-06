LUPONE, Americo A. "Mac" Lifelong resident of Medford, September 4th. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Albano) Lupone. Devoted father of Mark S. Lupone and Julie A. Lupone, both of Medford. Caring owner of Clarisse and Alice, his beloved cats. Mac is also survived by his loving sister-in-law Cathy Albano, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Thursday, September 24th, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 4 to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Americo's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Late Army Veteran of the Korean War. To leave a message of condolence, please visitwww.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington