Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave.
Cambridge, MA
AMERICO "SKIPPY/TARZ" RAPOSO


1924 - 2020
AMERICO "SKIPPY/TARZ" RAPOSO Obituary
RAPOSO, Americo "Skippy/Tarz" Of East Cambridge, February 1, 2020 at age 95. Devoted son of the late Maria do Rosario (Carreiro) and Manuel Raposo. Also survived by many loving friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St. in CAMBRIDGE on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave. in Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Skippy was a WWII Veteran who served proudly with the Army Air Corp, 41st Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
