|
|
BIANCHI, Amerigo "Rico" Age 91, of Waltham. Peacefully passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret "Peggy" (D'Intinosanto) Bianchi. Survived by his children Carol Sharrigan (Greg), Nancy LaMotta (Greg), Jeffrey Bianchi, and Marsha Grollman (Jonathan). Cherished "Grampy" to grandchildren Ethan Sharrigan and wife Kelsey, Jason Sharrigan, Lydia and Raymond LaMotta, Rebecca and Adam Grollman. Rico, born in Atina, Italy, immigrated to the US with his mother, sisters, Lydia and Mary, and brother, Armando in 1937, settling with their father in Watertown. Rico served in the United States Air Force in Germany for four years following WWII. Starting out as a welder and auto mechanic after marrying Peggy in 1950, Rico began selling heavy construction equipment, which turned into a full-time career, spanning over 40 years. A member of the Atina San Marco Society, Rico loved golfing, gardening, the Red Sox, and the Patriots. Family and friends will Celebrate Rico's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, from 4-7 PM and again on Thursday, at 10 AM, followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Julia's Church in Weston. Burial to follow in Linwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations benefiting the Mass General Cancer Center of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Hope Walks may be made at giving.nwh.org/hopewalks/home Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuenralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019