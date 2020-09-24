RUGGIERO, Amy A. Paolucci August 31, 1963 - September 20, 2020 A Message from Amy to her loving husband James, family, and friends. Thank you to my wonderful husband, the love of my life, the past 35 years have been filled with amazing adventures; Courtship, Marriage, Buying our home, Enjoying our incredible fur babies, Camping, Hiking, Canoeing, Skiing, Salt and Freshwater Fishing and Boating, Traveling the U.S.A., Our fabulous trips throughout New England while discovering fantastic hidden beaches and Our "BARN". To my family and friends, I have incredible lifelong and childhood memories. Thank you. Take time to enjoy life, avoid making excuses and have no regrets. I ask forgiveness from any one I have hurt with my words or actions. Please pray for me, for God to have mercy on my soul. To be welcomed into God's kingdom with Mom, Dad, relatives, and friends that have gone before me. Amen. Love, Amy Amy was born on August 31, 1963, she was the daughter of Doris Duhaime Paolucci and Carl J. Paolucci, Jr. Amy is survived by her husband, James Ruggiero they made their home in Billerica. Amy is also survived by her sister, Robin Paolucci, of Peabody. Her brothers Carl J. Paolucci III, and his wife Martha, of Canaan, NY, and Todd Paolucci of Pittsfield. Her nieces, Rebecca Ullian, Nicole Ullian, Sarah Ullian, Elizabeth Paolucci, Martha Paolucci and Caroline Paolucci. Her nephews Douglas Ullian and Steven Ullian and his wife Elizabeth. And her great-niece Madelyn Ullian. The family will hold a private Service. There are no Calling Hours. No flowers, please.