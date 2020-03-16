|
|
HANTON, Amy Peacefully of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away at the Salem Hospital surrounded by her loving family of March 16th. Loving daughter of the late George and Maria Hanton (Spada). Wife of Orlando Solis. Loving mother of Alec Gonzalez. Dear sister of Michelle Varano and her husband Nick. Adored granddaughter of the late Louis and Margaret Spada. Fond aunt of Nico and Marina Varano. Funeral Wednesday morning. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit
ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020