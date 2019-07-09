Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for AMY WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AMY M. (RHEAULT) WHITE

AMY M. (RHEAULT) WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Amy M. (Rheault) Formerly of Canton, of Hull, passed away suddenly July 7th. Beloved wife of Stephen J. Mother of Jarrod Gero and his wife Tiffany of West Roxbury. Grandmother of Brayden and Mairead Gero of West Roxbury. Sister of Robert Rheault and his wife Marcia of Leominster, John Rheault and his late wife Becky of GA, Ann Minalga and her husband Alex of Shirley and the late Carolann Hayden. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington St., Canton, Saturday morning at 10. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
