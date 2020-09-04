DAILY, Amy Rynne Of Boston, MA, passed away suddenly on August 31, 2020 at the age of 48. Amy was the beloved daughter of James Daily and the late Eileen Meade Daily of Westbrook, Connecticut. Amy leaves behind her brother Jeff, his wife Bethany, and her nephew and niece Meade and Rynne, all of Boston, as well as aunts and uncles and many cousins in Boston and beyond. Amy always had a foot in two camps. She grew up in Westbrook and never lost her fondness for the beach, for the old neighborhood and her old neighbors. She lived in Brighton for over twenty years and she embraced that community and it embraced her back. Amy formed deep friendships wherever she went and she held those friends tight - from her oldest friends from Westbrook, from Water's Edge, from her days at American University and Washington, DC, from her time in Storrs at the University of Connecticut and through to her church and Brighton friends. Amy was a fierce friend - loving, loyal, demanding and supportive. Amy loved to read. Amy loved her fish (all of them). Amy couldn't do without the Sox and the Patriots. Amy loved to sing and would belt out show tunes at any time. Amy was intensely competitive, and didn't hesitate to tell you that she did everything better that you did (but she also embraced and cheered your successes). Donations in Amy's memory may be made to the Westbrook Foundation in support of the Eileen Daily Scholarship Fund (www.westbrookfoundation.org
) or the Brighton Allston Congregational Church (https://brightonucc.org/
). There will be a service to commemorate Amy's life at a date to be determined by her family. View the online memorial for Amy Rynne DAILY