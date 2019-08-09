|
|
SHERIDAN, Amy Amy Elizabeth Rose Sheridan is flying with Angels. Amy is a former resident of Wellesley Hills, MA, and currently resided in Reston, VA. Amy is survived by her father, Peter J. Sheridan, Sr. and wife Jeanne; and was predeceased by her mother, Donna Marie Sheridan. Amy is the younger sister of Linda Nichols and husband Gordon; Michael Sheridan and wife Shirley; Timothy Sheridan and wife Cindy; Patrick Sheridan and wife Jacqueline; Martha Kelley; Scott Sheridan and wife Alison; Peter J. Sheridan, Jr. and wife Noreen; Laura Sheridan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed knitting, embroidery, British humor, Queen Elizabeth, Canada, hockey, cherry blossoms, and temperate weather. Amy was a Graduate of Regis College in Weston, MA. The youngest of nine children, Amy was fiercely independent and lived life on her own terms, wished good things for others, and always closed with "warm, gentle hugs" to all. She's at rest with her mom now. Warm hugs, Amy. Funeral Services are under the direction of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10AM in St. John The Evangelist Church, Wellesley, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to benefit Amy's niece, Jane Santoro, MGH for Children, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019