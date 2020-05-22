|
NOEL, Amy-Susan (Carter) Of West Gloucester, MA, formerly of Hamilton, MA & Newburyport, MA, died peacefully May 13, 2020, age 43, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Sydney, Australia and moved to Massachusetts at the age of 6. In addition to her loving husband, Stephen Noel, she will be forever missed by her mother, Anne Leavitt Carter of Essex, MA, her father James Carter and step-mother Anna Carter of New South Wales, Australia, her siblings: Dr. Adam Carter and his wife Stephanie, Larissa Carter and her partner Gwilym Lewis, Stephanie Fraser and her husband Shane, Elin Carter, James Carter and his partner Alison Taylor, Quinn Carter and Marlee Carter of New South Wales, Australia, her nieces and nephews: Sarah and Madeline Carter, Isla Carter, Sam and Alex Fraser, her in-laws, Robert and Elaine Noel. Amy was a 1994 graduate of Hamilton-Wenham High School and attended University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Over the last two decades, she worked as a Director of Information Technology for various companies in and around Boston and was active in many local charity events supporting those in need. She loved her family……they were everything to her. Amy loved to travel, of which she and her husband Stephen took full advantage. She loved her pups Will and Lucy. Amy had a passion for everything she did, whether it was cooking, playing the piano, decorating the house, or just trying to figure out some new piece of technology. Amy loved to cook, and her friends and family were the lucky benefactors. You can find many of her social media posts on the "The North Shore Cooks" Facebook group page and some of her older posts in her blog newburyportbites.com Amy was an accomplished classical pianist and a gourmet chef, but more importantly, she was an amazing beacon of light and joy to those lucky enough to enter her world. People often have said that from the moment you met her, you felt like you had known her for years. Her wonderful sense of humor, kindness and beauty will be missed by all. Services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amy-Susan Noel's memory to The Open Door and mailed to 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930 or online at foodpantry.org Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020