|
|
EFSTATHIOU, Anargyros T. "Aris" Age 68, of Lynn, formerly of Medford, and born in Greece, passed away January 28, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his sisters, Andromahi Lemonias of Lynn, Maria Drougas of Somerville, nieces Theodora Giakoumis and husband Efthimios Giakoumis and children of Lynn, Anna Papageorgiou and family of Lynn, his children; Christine and Theodore Efstathiou and his sister-in-law Nadine Efstathiou Jennifer Rivera and family and Theodore Efstathiou, as well as many other nieces and nephews. His Visitation will be in the Goodrich Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., LYNN on Monday, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Goodrich Funeral Home
781-592-2680
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
781-438-0135
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020