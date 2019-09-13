|
DUNAU, Anastasia Judge Anastasia Thannhauser Dunau, formerly of Bethesda, Maryland, died on September 7, 2019 at her home in Peabody, Massachusetts. This summer she celebrated her 100th birthday at her summer home in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire surrounded by over 60 people from her beloved circle of family and friends. Her career as an attorney spanned over fifty years, and reflected women's participation in the law and workforce. She was born in Munich, Germany, in 1919, daughter of Siegfried Thannhauser and Franziska (Reiner) Thannhauser. In 1935, she immigrated with her family to Boston, Massachusetts, following the dismissal of her father by the Nazis from his position as professor of medicine at the University of Freiburg. Although she spoke minimal English when she arrived in the United States, she graduated Smith College in 1941 Phi Beta Kappa. She went to Yale Law School, where she was an editor of the Yale Law Review, and was one of three women in the class of 1943. She had a long career as a labor lawyer and judge. She retired in 1985 as an Administrative Law Judge for the United States Department of Labor. She is survived by her four children, Mark, Frank, Miriam, and Andrew, and ten grandchildren, Bera, Ben, Peter, Shane, Max, Casey, David, Sam, Lindsey, and Leah. A Memorial Service is planned for October 5, 2019, at 10 AM at the Kaplan Estates, 240 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, Massachusetts. In remembrance of Judge Dunau (Stasi), please consider a contribution to the League of Women Voters or Emily's List.
