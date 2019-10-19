|
|
ZERVOS, Anastasia (March 15, 1934 - October 18, 2019)
Of Canton, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 18th, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Michael Zervos and the daughter of the late Ioannis and Irene Giannenakis of Crete, Greece. Anastasia was born in Chania, Crete in 1934 and immigrated to the U.S. in 1971 with her family.
Survived by her son, Diamantis "Adam" Zervos and his wife Evangeline, and her daughter Hrisi "Chryssie" Sapounakis and her husband George, all of Canton, MA; her loving grandchildren Anastasia Scrivanos and her husband George, Michael Zervos and his wife Meeghan, and Gianna Sapounakis.
Beloved sister of the late Evangelos Giannenakis and his wife Afroditi of Naples, FL, and Ioanna Kefala and her husband Harilaos of Athens, Greece. Cherished aunt of John Giannenakis and his wife Phyllis, Nick Giannenakis, Argyro Kefala, and Anna Kefala-Giannakopoulos and her husband Markos.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visitation Period on Tuesday, October 22, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton, MA.
Donations may be made in her memory to Canton EMT Association, 99 Revere St., Canton, MA 02021. Phone: 781-575-6654. Pushard Family Funeral Home
210 Sherman Street, Canton
www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019