RUEDI, André Z. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Born 1931, Zurich, Switzerland. Came to New York City a political refugee 1940. Korean War Veteran. Harvard Business School DBA, 1970. Participated in USCO in 1960s, co-founded Intermedia Systems Corporation, 1969. Survived by wife Suzanne Spencer-Wood, sister Barbara Janzi, son Darius Robert Ruedi and his mother, previous wife Marti Bailey. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019