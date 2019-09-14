Home

ANDRÉ Z. RUEDI


1931 - 2019
ANDRÉ Z. RUEDI Obituary
RUEDI, André Z. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Born 1931, Zurich, Switzerland. Came to New York City a political refugee 1940. Korean War Veteran. Harvard Business School DBA, 1970. Participated in USCO in 1960s, co-founded Intermedia Systems Corporation, 1969. Survived by wife Suzanne Spencer-Wood, sister Barbara Janzi, son Darius Robert Ruedi and his mother, previous wife Marti Bailey. Services are private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 16, 2019
