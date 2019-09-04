|
MAALOUF, Dr. Andrea A. Born on October 8, 1960 in Boston, MA and raised in Boston. She was daughter of the late Alexandra and Joseph H. Maalouf. She was the mother of triplets, Rose, Abraham, and Joey. She leaves behind siblings Laila, George, and John. She is a loving aunt to Joseph, Alex, and Annie Maalouf, children of George and Carole Maalouf. She is also aunt to Genevieve, Alexandra, Joseph, Jack, Christiane, and Veronique, children of John and Alice. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, relatives, and lifelong friends. She graduated from Boston Latin Academy, attended Harvard University for her Bachelor's Degree, continued on to Boston University's Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, and received a Master's Degree in Public Health from Boston University's School of Public Health. She retired after nearly two decades as a professor at the Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd. Wellesley. Visiting Hours, Friday evening from 4-7PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to MGH Cancer Center.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019