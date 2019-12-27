|
|
DiGIULIO, Andrea Of Saugus, age 66, December 26. Daughter of the late Pietro "Black Pete" & Michelina (Giglio) DiGiulio. Dear sister of Linda Brosseau, Valerie Cross & her husband William, Jr. & Carla Dioguardo & her late husband Robert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Retired secretary from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Sunday, 2-5 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org For directions & condolences, www.Bisbee-Porcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019