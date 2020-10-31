HAYE-LEWIS, Andrea Of Dorchester, MA went to be with her Lord at 6:25 am on October 28, 2020 at the age of 58. She is survived by her aunt, June Grandson of London; siblings, Dawn Blaize, Joan Davis, and Andrew Haye; and children, Michelle Lewis, Deanna Lewis, Stephanie Lewis, and Phillip Lewis Jr. She is lovingly remembered by her 7 nieces, 7 nephews, and dear friends, Petra Bruno, Paulette Greene, and Novelle Johnson. Andrea Haye-Lewis was born December 4, 1961, to the late Roslyn Smith Haye and Delroy Haye in Kingston, Jamaica. In her childhood, Andrea Haye-Lewis was a lover of learning, who was focused on her studies and her desire to help others. She also had a nurturing spirit. As a young girl, she carefully nursed a bird back to life after repairing its broken wing, and throughout her life, she cared for many in her nursing career. She graduated from UMass Boston in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and from Northeastern University with a Master in Nursing Administration in 2006. Her career also included guiding future nurses while she taught clinical at MGH Institute & UMass Boston. Her greatest joys included loving God above everything, loving and caring for her children and family, and traveling abroad. Visitation will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS on Friday, November 6th from 10-11:30 am. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:30am. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
.