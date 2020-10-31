1/1
ANDREA HAYE-LEWIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANDREA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYE-LEWIS, Andrea Of Dorchester, MA went to be with her Lord at 6:25 am on October 28, 2020 at the age of 58. She is survived by her aunt, June Grandson of London; siblings, Dawn Blaize, Joan Davis, and Andrew Haye; and children, Michelle Lewis, Deanna Lewis, Stephanie Lewis, and Phillip Lewis Jr. She is lovingly remembered by her 7 nieces, 7 nephews, and dear friends, Petra Bruno, Paulette Greene, and Novelle Johnson. Andrea Haye-Lewis was born December 4, 1961, to the late Roslyn Smith Haye and Delroy Haye in Kingston, Jamaica. In her childhood, Andrea Haye-Lewis was a lover of learning, who was focused on her studies and her desire to help others. She also had a nurturing spirit. As a young girl, she carefully nursed a bird back to life after repairing its broken wing, and throughout her life, she cared for many in her nursing career. She graduated from UMass Boston in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and from Northeastern University with a Master in Nursing Administration in 2006. Her career also included guiding future nurses while she taught clinical at MGH Institute & UMass Boston. Her greatest joys included loving God above everything, loving and caring for her children and family, and traveling abroad. Visitation will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS on Friday, November 6th from 10-11:30 am. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:30am. Interment at Forest Hills Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved