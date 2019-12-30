Home

ANDREA KAY ROBINSON

ROBINSON, Andrea Kay Age 68, resident of Brookline, Massachusetts, Boston native, passed away on December 21, 2019, after a brief hospitalization due to lung cancer. She is the daughter of Eleanor C. and James L. Robinson (deceased); survived by her daughter Chaela, her mother Eleanor, and sisters Marilyn, Valerie, Janine and Sacul, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family Memorial Service is planned. To post a sympathy message, please visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019
