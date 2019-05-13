|
THOMAS, Andrea L. (Alves) Of Attleboro, formerly of Brighton, May 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of Maurice and Mabel (Eddins) Alves. Devoted mother of Gregory Thomas of PA, Tarsha Paige of GA, Aaron Thomas of MS, and Donald Thomas of RI. Dear sister of Maurice, Denise, & Fidel Alves, Sandra Gikunoo, Dorothea White, and the late Bobby Alves. Loving grandmother of Aaliyah, Christopher, Jordan, Jorey, Gerald, Jennifer, Mousa, Gregory, Jr., Donovan, Xavier, and Adrianna. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave.(nr. Brighton Courhouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, May 18, from 12:30-1:30pm. Followed by a Memorial Service at 1:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019